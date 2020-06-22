Working to stop the cycle of violence in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In addition to multiple shooters, the district attorney said Saturday’s suspects were also likely from two rival gangs.

It’s an issue the City of Syracuse has dealt with for years, but local groups continue to tackle.

Clifford Ryan, the leader of the group OG’s Against Violence, said their mission is to stop teens from getting involved in gangs and other questionable activities when they are young.

They do this in the hopes of preventing feuds like the one that happened on Saturday.

Ryan said he heard about the shooting from friends who were at the party or knew someone there, but can relate to the chaos that unfolded.

His goal is to try and stop the anger that fuels these types of incidents.

While it’s not easy, Ryan has seen success, but needs more people to get involved, regardless of whether you’re affected by this violence or not.

Every single community member is tired of it. Let alone the ones on the outside who are looking in saying ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ What can you do to help be proactive? Help the community. Don’t just say ‘That’s your problem.’ Donate to organizations, fund organizations, you know. There are a variety of things to do to help. Clifford Ryan

Ryan said one of the easiest ways to show support is to march with groups like the OG’s. They held an emergency gathering on the Westside Sunday night, but they want to get every neighborhood involved.

A march on the Eastside is planned for this upcoming Saturday, June 27, at 4 p.m.

If you know anything about what happened on Saturday, please call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. You can remain anonymous.

