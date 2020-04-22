Workout At Home With OrangeTheory Fitness

When havoc hits our personal world, exercise tends to be a lifeboat for so many. But what happens when sweating out your stress at the gym isn’t an option?

Gyms and fitness centers across the country have been working hard to help their clients stay fit while stuck at home, including Orangetheory Fitness. The global fitness movement that invites everyone to get in the ‘orange zone,’ was forced to close its doors, and that included the two locations in Central New York.

During COVID-19 they have since found ways to keep people working out right from their own living room. Orangetheory Fitness invites anyone to take on a new daily workout with items they have at home or just their own body weight. OTF Clay Head Coach Mike Woods and OTF Syracuse Head Coach Courtney Szczesniak are also offering classes live online via zoom.

Both coaches says that workouts are family friendly and can be done with kids too. “They’re made for everyone,” they say. The daily workouts are free and open to anyone.

To learn more and to try one for yourself visit Orangetheoryfitness.com and click on Watch Now under the “Try Our At-Home Workouts.”