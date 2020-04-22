Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Workout At Home With OrangeTheory Fitness

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

When havoc hits our personal world, exercise tends to be a lifeboat for so many. But what happens when sweating out your stress at the gym isn’t an option?

Gyms and fitness centers across the country have been working hard to help their clients stay fit while stuck at home, including Orangetheory Fitness. The global fitness movement that invites everyone to get in the ‘orange zone,’ was forced to close its doors, and that included the two locations in Central New York.

During COVID-19 they have since found ways to keep people working out right from their own living room. Orangetheory Fitness invites anyone to take on a new daily workout with items they have at home or just their own body weight. OTF Clay Head Coach Mike Woods and OTF Syracuse Head Coach Courtney Szczesniak are also offering classes live online via zoom.

Both coaches says that workouts are family friendly and can be done with kids too. “They’re made for everyone,” they say. The daily workouts are free and open to anyone.

To learn more and to try one for yourself visit Orangetheoryfitness.com and click on Watch Now under the “Try Our At-Home Workouts.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected