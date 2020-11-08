World Mission Society Church spreads the love throughout Syracuse with 70 care packages full of goodies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The World Mission Society Church spread the love in Syracuse Sunday with gifts of hope and safety.
The event Sunday was part of the Smile campaign taking place across the county.
Volunteers delivered 70 care packages to people that included masks, gloves and plenty of goodies.
Ashley Gonzalez, a volunteer at World Mission Society Church of God, said, “I feel thankful to be a part of the effort. I know it is a very small effort, but it will be very meaningful for the people that receive it. A lot of people are going through a rough time and to see someone care about their happiness is good for their well-being.”
More acts of kindness could also be on the way. The church is encouraging people to volunteer where they can to keep the smiles coming.
