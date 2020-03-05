Worried about your drinking water? OCWA has you covered

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — OCWA, Central New York’s Water Authority says it has a plan in place to protect the local water supply from coronavirus and other contaminants.

In this article on its website, OCWA breaks down the treatment systems it uses to help keep drinking water safe.

On the website, OCWA says, “The threat of the coronavirus has raised the level of awareness for some customers about the safety and security of their drinking water. Rest assured, OCWA has robust treatment and monitoring systems in place to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep our water safe. If you have any additional questions about this or any other water quality issue, please do not hesitate to contact our Water Quality department at 315-455-7061 ext. 3157 or 3141, or at lyesensky@ocwa.org.”

