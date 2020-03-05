Worried about your drinking water? OCWA has you covered

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — OCWA, Central New York’s Water Authority says it has a plan in place to protect the local water supply from coronavirus and other contaminants.
In this article on its website, OCWA breaks down the treatment systems it uses to help keep drinking water safe.
On the website, OCWA says, “The threat of the coronavirus has raised the level of awareness for some customers about the safety and security of their drinking water. Rest assured, OCWA has robust treatment and monitoring systems in place to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep our water safe. If you have any additional questions about this or any other water quality issue, please do not hesitate to contact our Water Quality department at 315-455-7061 ext. 3157 or 3141, or at lyesensky@ocwa.org.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Save Immediately By Going Solar With Nickels Energy Solutions
- Sammy Spotlight: Bea
- Hall of Fame Honors for Bridge Street’s own Tim Fox
- A La Mode Café & Catering Goes Canadian For ‘Battle of the Brunch’
- Master Chef Jr. Comes To Life On Stage Live At The Oncenter
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App