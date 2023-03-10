SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —Snow is back in Central New York but it looks to quickly depart overnight.. Details below…

Snow winding down

After a quick burst of snow late in the afternoon, snow is beginning to wind down across Central New York.

A new area of low pressure is forming of the New Jersey coast but before it moves far enough to our east, look for moisture wrapping around this low to keep snow going in the counties southeast of Syracuse. From Cortland to Norwich and Cooperstown there could be an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow by shortly after sunrise Saturday.

For the rest of Central New York look for a coating to 2 inches of new snow by morning.

Weekend looks pretty quiet but remains quiet

So unfortunately, we are not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as we have to deal with temperatures at or below normal into the weekend and beyond the way it looks now.

This of course includes the St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday. Although it looks dry at parade time come Noon, it is rather cloudy and with a bit of a breeze the temperatures in the low 30s will feel more like the low 20s. This is still not as cold as parade day in 2017 when the wind chill was below zero!

Sunday features our best chance for sunshine over the weekend and even a little sun should help our temperatures rise close to 40 degrees, close to normal for mid March.

Heads up for the start of next week…

We encourage you to pay attention to our forecast over the weekend for the Monday-Tuesday timeframe.

Another strong storm hit the West Coast Friday more rain and snow in already hard-hit areas and tracks across the country towards the Northeast. A separate system is moving across the Southeast Monday.

At this point we’re likely warm enough for a mix of wet snow and rain showers Monday. There would be little accumulation of snow and no impact on travel.

These two systems merge off the Carolina coast Monday evening and the resulting low pressure system strengthens rapidly as it heads north to New England Tuesday.

We have to wait and see how this storm evolves because the storm’s exact track and the amount of cold air present will determine how much snow we’ll see. Right now, though, signs point to us getting an accumulating snow with more of an impact on our plans. The times to key on for Central New York appear to be Monday night into Tuesday. Six inches or more is snow is a real possibility with the highest totals coming east of Syracuse.

Along with accumulating snow would be some gusty northwest winds by Tuesday afternoon.

Stay tuned!!!