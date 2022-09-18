(WSYR-TV)- Is it the crisp in the air or the howling wind that whisps during the night, or maybe the changing of the leaves into their autumn ember glow, that is making you feel some type of way? Maybe you’re feeling as though you’re ready for summer to end so spooky season can officially begin. All horror lovers know that there is no better way to begin the fall season by either staying in and watching some classic scary flicks or going out and searching for the top haunted houses/places in the area.

Below is a list full of some of the most frightening haunted houses around New York, but beware, some of these locations are not just hosts of the actors playing the role of dead people, but patients and doctors that are still lurking within the halls of the facilities.

Ulster Park Headless Horseman

At first glance, this haunted location may seem a bit cliche considering the sleepy hollow location and the film based on the legend. However, this location should not be dismissed.

The location is home to ten different events, each offering different frights, and themes of their own. Here are some of the best-ranked events out of the ten.

The Horseman’s Night of the Shadows:

The premise of this wicked walk is to wander the path amongst the shadows as they eerily follow you into the darkness. Although Crow Hollow Cemetary may appear peaceful during the day, the restless souls are eager to see the living walking amongst them.

According to the event’s website, trespassers should be weary as, “Your shadow may be consumed and become part of the army for eternity because it’s not just the shadows of the DEAD, the power will consume the shadows of the living.”

The Feeding: Blood Thirsty:

This haunt feeds off of people’s fear, often being called F.E.A.R. as the acronym stands for Fright, Empathy, Anxiety, and Rage.

According to the event’s website, this haunt is located on the outskirts of the Crow Hollow property and is what was once the hospital.

Death consumed the property, and with many workers striving to help their patients who were struggling with diseases, many patients died in their care. Leaving nurses and doctors with the baggage of the ‘what ifs’ and thoughts of what could be, ultimately circling into sadness and depression turning workers into patients as well.

The building holds many dark and deceiving entities as one can imagine, and visitors are warned of imitations of those patients, and workers are believed to still roam the halls.

The Horseman’s Tomb:

This haunt focuses on the legend… or reality of the Headless Horseman.

As the story goes, a young girl had encountered the horseman, and being spared, she thought she was safe. A month later, the Horseman returned to take her head under the Blood moon of October.

The Horseman took the young girl’s body with him and entered a nearby mausoleum. As her parents chased after her, a force stopped them from entering the mausoleum.

According to the event’s website, those who attempt to enter the chilling tomb, have a hard time entering, and for those who do make it in, may suffer the wrath of the Horseman as you are now in his territory.

The Rolling Hills Asylum

This spooktacular haunt is not for the faint of heart. Those who come here should be aware that this is not a haunted house filled with actors who are portraying ghouls and other entities of that matter. Instead, visitors who come here will be allowed to tour a reportedly haunted building.

Those who are courageous enough to adventure through the halls of Rolling Hills Asylum often experience disembodied voices, shadow figures, and unexplained noises throughout the building.

Visitors can choose from a variety of different tickets, such as guided tours, bus tours, or private tours. For each tour, different times are available. For further information on tickets and availability, click here.

For those who are looking for a more personal and interactive tour, the One-on-One Paranormal 101 Tour is for you. This tour allows guests availability to the whole building. Guests will be equipped with investigative tools provided by the facility. Be prepared to see shadow figures and capture some EVPs (electronic voice phenomenon) and other mysterious activity.

Special Halloween events will be available throughout October, for more information on what the facility will be offering, be sure to visit their website.

The history of the building may be far more terrifying than the ghosts creeping in the dark. Built in 1826, the asylum started as a poorhouse to help alleviate society of the mentally incapable and dependent people.

According to the facilities website, the residents of the poorhouse were often inmates and those physically capable would work the farm. Many actually built and made pottery to sell to help offset some of the living expenses. Inmates were responsible for raising Holsteins, pigs, draft horses, chickens, and ducks, raising vegetable and fruit crops, and canning jams, jellies, and meats. There was a bakery and even a wood shop where coffins were made (for use as needed and for sale to local mortuaries).

Those who died at the facility and did not have any known family members or loved ones were buried at the cemetery on the property. Due to improper upkeep, many of the graves do not have tombstones, leading to those individuals being forgotten. Currently, an actual cemetery register or plot map has not yet been established.

With the forgotten patients still aimlessly wandering the property, reliving their lives…or death on repeat for eternity, the spirits will certainly be captivated by the living souls who choose to explore the Rolling Hills Asylum.

Frightmare Farms

This terrifying haunt is located in Fulton and is hosting four different events. Each bone-chilling event will have a different theme along with its own unique scares.

The Condemned Mine Trail

This haunt is based on the Whitaker family and their deeply disturbing habits. As society alienated the family, the divide between society and the family remained steady.

Throughout time, the Whitakers continued to collect their beloved cursed artifacts and other forbidden items, leading to the energy of the item to course through the land, allowing evil and darkness to engulf those who dare to enter.

Twisted Labyrinth

This haunt is centered around the masterful mind of ‘the professor’ and the experiments that are wandering throughout the Labyrinth.

The events site describes this haunt as the following:

“The professor’s most recent collection of creatures has been unleashed like never before! The twist and turns of the infamous Labyrinth reveal that there is something new lurking behind every corner! Hungry and thirsty for blood, the creatures have made the labyrinth their new hunting ground! Their screams and howls can no longer be silenced… and neither will yours!”

Professor Whitakers Haunted Estate

This haunt tells the legend of professor Whitaker and what evils possessed him to pursue his torturous habits.

The events site describes this haunt as the following:

Legends spoke of Miriam’s walled-off tortured victims, tales told to keep children in line. Finally, the truth has been recently discovered. With it, releasing evil, stopping nothing in its path to reclaim the estate as its rightful heir.

Frightmare Forest Haunted Hayride

This haunt is unlike no other. For those looking for a haunted hayride, this one may be what nightmares are made of.

The events site describes this haunt as the following:

“Within the foothills of the sprawling Whitaker Estate lays a dormant town whose secrets are as haunting as the murderers and vagabonds who tortured the now-departed! Was it bloodthirst, the thrill of the kill, or supernatural forces that bring nightly screams to this once sleepy town? The professor is willing to share his twisted tails, but only with those brave enough to venture into Frightmare Forest!”

Cayo Industrial

For those who are willing to go through the deepest parts of purgatory and suffering, this dreadful factory often leaves guests feeling delirious and inconsolable. Step into the world of famine, war, viruses, and other terrifying end-of-times imagery.

Cayo’s website says that this year, they will, “bring elements of Archana Asylum, Revelations, Biotech, and Biowar into one extensive labyrinth.”

This house of horrors is certainly not for the faint of heart.

The haunt encompasses society as war is dawning on them. Parents, siblings, and friends, all suffer as viruses consume their systems, spreading into their brains, encapsulating their physical beings as they turn into the true monsters lurking within themselves.

Visitors will come face-to-face with these shells of what were once humans and be forced to view their deranged behavior and excessive capabilities as they wander amongst those who have yet to be infected.

Cayo’s website adds the following description:

“Economy wails as frailty shows in the human mind, strategies of war spread through veins of earth growing to further regions. A signal brings viruses continuing to effect in waves, and false idols cast spells with fingers demoralizing senses. The perception of the real world becomes obsolete. Information is convoluted to sway the minds of the masses, heads turn to lesser gods. Pages of revelations near the end as all hands of fate join together. Scarcity of food and resources expire end of the annum riots and chaos follows from desperation. Patterns repeat prophecies of a third war.”