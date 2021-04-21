Wounded Warrior Project, UAlbany to provide first collegiate livestream gaming experience for veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) and University at Albany eSports are connecting veterans and student-athletes for a unique live stream gaming event. This is the first time WWP is hosting an esports event on the collegiate level.

Players will be logging in nationwide, from New York to Oklahoma, to play friendly, social matches of popular video games, including League of Legends and Madden 21. The event will air on the UAlbany eSports YouTube channel.

Since the start of the pandemic, video game streaming has skyrocketed due to its ability to connect players virtually. UAlbany eSports has also been met with success since its launch in fall 2019, recruiting more than 100 co-ed students and winning multiple Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference championships.

The games will begin Saturday, April 24 at noon.

WWP says one third of veterans struggle to get the care needed to overcome their mental health challenges. The organization connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors by providing complimentary programs and services that address their needs and fill gaps in government care.