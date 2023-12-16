AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704 hosted a Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony in Auburn, honoring the veterans from the county, as well as Gold Star and Blue Star families.

One of the wreaths presented was the News Reporters and Journalists Remembrance Wreath, which was given to former NewsChannel 9 anchor Rod Wood, an Army veteran who passed away in December 2021.

The goal of wreaths across America is to remember all veterans and their families and to commemorate their sacrifices.

Photos from the ceremony can be seen below: