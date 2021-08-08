Wreaths Across America stops in Onondaga County Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — Every December, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,000 locations across the United States, but an even bigger part of their mission is to remember, honor and teach all year long.

The Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit has been traveling the country and is making several stops in New York Sate including right here in Onondaga and Cayuga County.

Nick Valenti is part of the Vietnam Veterans of America of Cayuga County and says that having the mobile unit in Central New York is an important way to honor the countless lives sacrificed to fight for our freedom.

“This mobile exhibit is the teaching pillar of what this organization stands for, ” Nick says.

Various activities are planned throughout the day in Auburn, and the community is invited to stop in, learn and pay their respects. Food trucks will be on site and wreath-making activities will also be happening throughout the day.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chaplain Jerry Fulmer says that one major aspect that he wants people to realize is that there’s not only deep meaning and great heart to it, but there is also great remembrance in having events like this in the community.

“Really we just want people to remember and to acknowledge our fallen brothers and sisters and that’s what it’s all about,” he says. “The unique thing about the Wreaths Across America veteran community … is that we’re all going at the same exact time with our own unique ceremony.”

Wreaths Across America Mobile Museum will be in Syracuse on Sunday August 8th from 9am to 4pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, located at 800 Grant Boulevard. From there, the mobile museum will travel to Auburn on Monday, August 9th. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., community members are invited to take part in different activities at 197 Franklin Street. An opening ceremony is planned for 11:10am followed by a Vietnam Veteran pinning later in the day at 6 p.m.

To learn more about either event or the organization, visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.