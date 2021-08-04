Wresting with success: What took Kyle Dake to the Olympics

LANSING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jodi dake says Kyle Dake has always been full of energy and very competitive.

Kyle’s road to the Tokyo Olympics began on the mats as a little boy in Lansing, New York. Helping to instill that drive was Kyle’s dad Doug, an All-American wrestler at Kent State.

“Someone would say something to him and he would pop right back off with some wise comment. Kids wanted to beat him up. It is incredible to see the man he has become,” Doug said.

Kyle has become a four-time national champion at Cornell, and a world champion with team USA, and now an olympian.

“The road hasn’t been easy. I mean, he has had ups and downs, injuries, you know that kind of thing. Through it all, he has kept a positive attitude and knew what he wanted to accomplish,” Jodi said.

Now a father of two, 30-year old Kyle has a little extra motivation every time he steps on the mat.

“I think he puts that dedication into his family. I think he puts that dedication into whatever he decides to do. He is a wonderful father, and I think that at least in my eyes is a little bigger picture,” Doug said of his son.

Soon, all eyes will be on Kyle, competing on the big stage at the olympics.

“I am sure it is going to give me goosebumps and be just amazing to see him finally do it,” Jodi said.

For kyle dake, a dream as a little boy, may soon become a reality as an olympic champion.