Wrestling program suspended at SUNY Brockport after potential COVID-19 violations

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – SUNY Brockport has suspended its wrestling program on Saturday pending the outcome of investigations stemming from potential COVID-19 policy violations. The college’s interim said two wrestling physical education classes have also been canceled for the fall semester.

Dozens of individuals, including members of the wrestling program and their roommates on-campus needed to be quarantined. According to the interim, a group of off-campus wrestlers were issued quarantine orders, also.

Following a negative COVID-19 antigen test and a negative COVID-19 PCR test from the original contact, all precautionary quarantined individuals have been released from quarantine. The interim said the original contact is still in quarantine as per rules provided by Monroe County.

A statement from President Heidi Macpherson:

“The behavior of our students, faculty and staff has been overwhelmingly positive since we have re-opened, and compliance with COVID-19 policies remains high. Unfortunately, we have learned that the wrestling program may have jeopardized the health and safety of our community, and this must be addressed. We are relieved that no one has become ill as a result of these alleged infractions, but risky behavior cannot go unchallenged,” Macpherson said. “We are sending a loud message to the program and our entire community that such behavior will not be tolerated. I am incredibly grateful to SUNY Chancellor Malatras for his unwavering support as well as his commitment to combatting COVID-19 across our SUNY system.”

A statement from Athletic Director Erick Hart:

“I fully support the decision to suspend all wrestling activities pending the outcome of these investigations. The vast majority of our student-athletes have role modeled positive behavior this semester. They have also played an active role in encouraging their classmates to do the same. We will not allow the actions of any one program to define our intercollegiate athletics program or put it at risk.”

A statement from SUNY Chancellor Malatras:

“SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson and I spoke about her decision to suspend the wrestling program and launch a full-scale investigation into potential COVID-19 safety violations on the part of its members. This action is necessary and prudent. Recently, several campuses have had to suspend athletics as a result of noncompliance of health and safety protocols. If this continues we may have to take additional SUNY-wide actions to contain the virus. We have seen how quickly this virus can spread on a college campus – and how misbehavior by a select few can impact the vast majority of students who understand what is at stake. SUNY Brockport has the support of my office as they continue their investigation.”

Last season the SUNY Brockport wrestling team went 9-1 and had three individuals qualify for the Division III Championships before they were cancelled due to COVID-19.