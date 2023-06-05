FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kind, strong, determined, and a champion.

These were words echoed on Sunday, June 4 during the Brady Niver Memorial Wrestling Tournament. Held at the Fulton Community Ice Rink, the inaugural event honored the late 16-year-old who died following a tragic car crash in May.

The Tournament brought hundreds of wrestlers to the area. Tournament Director Jacob Crucitti said registration was full in only two weeks.

“Our community, we all come together whenever we need to,” Crucitti expressed. “Anything that happens, we have so much love and support behind us.”

This is the community that has supported the Niver family as they continue to stand in Brady’s place.

“The wrestling community has literally and figuratively held us up through this entire process and stood by our side from across the nation,” Heather Niver, Brady’s mother said. “Not just Fulton, New York, or Pit Crew in Syracuse. Everywhere, all different states, the wrestling family has been there.”

This including Brady’s wrestling role model Yianni Diakomihalis, who is a four-time NCAA wrestling champion and world silver medalist. Yianni attended the Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Sunday and embraced the Niver family.

“He’s got an amazing family and I’m just happy I was able to meet them,” Diakomihalis said. “I think it was awesome that I was able to be a role model like that for Brady. They’re an amazing group of people.”

The memorial continued following the tournament at The Wildcat Sports Bar in Camillus, where a fundraiser was held. All proceeds from the fundraiser were donated to the Niver family to help with medical expenses incurred.

Owner of The Wildcat Dan Thome said the fundraiser was the least he could do to help the Nivers.

“The Niver family is very near and dear to me and we wanted to support how we could,” Thome expressed. “I think a lot of people did when this all happened. This was just one of those things that I’ve got the venue. I’ve got the space, right? Let’s try to make something work.”

Because the family is continuing their son’s legacy, encouraging the community to be “Brady Strong.”

“All we can focus on is spreading Brady’s message,” his mother said. “That’s we’re going to do that any chance we can get. This is a great chance for us to introduce Brady Strong into the world.”

Carrying on with strength until the end.