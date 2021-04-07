Wright’s Landing Marina set to open to public this summer

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow shared some exciting news for the city on social media Wednesday. Wright’s Landing Marina is set to open to the public on June 1.

Ground was broken at Wright’s Landing on a $6.1 million REDI grant-funded project that will make the marina more flood-resistant and also pedestrian-friendly back in August.

Barlow says much of the work is complete but some improvements and construction is on-going.All project work is expected to be complete by October 2021.

