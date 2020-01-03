Write it down, keys to successful financial budgeting

Save more, spend less is a popular New Year’s resolution that is often easier said than done but it does not have to be if you set realistic goals. Budget expert Lauren Greutman offered money saving tips to help keep budgeters on track.

For the first tip, look in your past. Greutman advised reviewing and categorizing your spending for the past three months to know where you spend your money. Once you know how much you spend a month, take that number and stick to it for three months. Then, you can determine the categories where you can start trimming fat.

“People are like, you know, ‘I’m going to spend $200 on groceries’, and you’ve been spending $1,500 a month. You know, that’s just not realistic,” Greutman said.

Tip number two is old school, pick up a pen and paper and write down your budget. Greutman said study’s show that if you write something down you remember it better. She said there are good apps that can help you budget but, “I always encourage people to use cash and to write things down when they’re first getting started,” Greutman stated.

Picking up a side hustle is tip number three. Greutman said to find another stream of income. “Sign up on rover.com to be a dog walker or dog sitter, you know, be an Instacart shopper, sell your items on posh mart,” Greutman suggested. There are so many ways to find extra income so you don’t have to be stuck in your current financial situation.

Greutman is hosting a one of a kind retreat at Christ the King Retreat House, 500 Brookford Road in Syracuse from September 11th through the 13th.

If you would like Greutman’s help or want to purchase tickets to the retreat visit https://www.laurengreutman.com/.