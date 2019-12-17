WSYR NewsChannel 9 to be off-air early Wednesday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WSYR, NewsChannel 9, will be off the air beginning Wednesday at 12 a.m. for maintenance to our transmission tower. 

During this time, NewsChannel 9 will be unavailable to those who receive us over the air and satellite companies, like Dish and DirecTV, that also take our signal. Our radar channel will also be unavailable.

The work is scheduled to last until about 7 a.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected