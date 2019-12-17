WSYR NewsChannel 9 to be off-air early Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WSYR, NewsChannel 9, will be off the air beginning Wednesday at 12 a.m. for maintenance to our transmission tower.

During this time, NewsChannel 9 will be unavailable to those who receive us over the air and satellite companies, like Dish and DirecTV, that also take our signal. Our radar channel will also be unavailable.

The work is scheduled to last until about 7 a.m.

