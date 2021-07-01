WSYR-TV nominated for two NY Emmys

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The WSYR NewsChannel 9 team was nominated for two New York Emmy awards for their work in 2020.

The following programs were nominated for awards:

Military Category: “Veterans Voices”

Host/Writer/Reporter: Dan Cummings

Producer: Natasha Yurek

Photographer/Editor: Jack Estabrook

Graphics: Cody Wolf

“Veterans Voices” tells the stirring stories of Central New Yorkers who served us across 3 generations: A World War Two fighter pilot who befriended a vanquished Japanese commander; a Vietnam combat veteran recalling a surprise battlefield reunion and something less than a hero’s welcome home; and a young Army vet forced into early medical retirement, overcoming chronic migraines and a pandemic to forge his next mission in civilian life. Their stories, their voices, speak of humility and heroism, the horror of war and gratitude for the country they served and defended.

Link: https://www.localsyr.com/veterans-voices/veterans-voices/

Nostalgia Category: “Rod Wood: A Celebration”

Executive Producer: Tim Fox

Editor: Shawn Wayson

Hosts: Carrie Lazarus, Dan Cummings, Christie Casciano

Graphics: Cody Wolf

“Rod Wood: A Celebration” was truly a celebration of broadcast legend. After 57 years of delivering the news to Central New Yorkers, veteran WSYR-TV anchorman Rod Wood retired. The hour-long special was dedicated to Rod’s career. In addition to looking back at Rod’s career, we heard from Rod’s family, co-workers and good friends including Bob Costas, David Muir, Mike Tirico and Steve Kroft.

Link: https://www.localsyr.com/news/local-news/rod-wood-a-celebration/