(WSYR-TV) — William F. Vaughn Sr. celebrates his 100th birthday on Saturday, July 30.

Born in Chateaugay N.Y., William Vaughn served in the U.S. infantry from 1943-1947. During his time, he was a driver for General George Patton and spent 8 months in a hospital in France.



Photos courtesy of Patricia Stefanski

Vaughn also received numerous medals including the Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star.

Many motorcyclists made their way to the Lee Center American Legion for a “Ride and Brief Stop” to celebrate and give thanks to the WW2 Vet.

Spending his 100th birthday with family and loved ones, Vaughn is the oldest active surviving Veteran in Oneida County, according to organizers of the event.