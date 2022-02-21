SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you want to spend Easter Sunday with a little action, hop down to The Oncenter War Memorial to see WWE Live.

You can see superstars like Bobbly Lashley, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Freakin Rollins, in addition to Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in a Universal Champion Match.

The event is slated for Sunday, April 17, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $20. You can buy tickets at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter or at ticketmaster.com.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m.