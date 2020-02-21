WWII aircraft coming to Syracuse in June

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In June, four aircraft will be coming to the Syracuse Airport as part of the Commemorative Air Forces’ Air Power Tour.

“FiFi,” a Boeing B-29 Superfortress, along with a Boeing B-24 Liberator, a P-51 Mustang Fighter and a T-6 Texan Trainer will be at Hancock Airport from June 17 to June 21.

There will also be rides available for a fee.

On Wednesday, June 17, B-29 and B-24 cockpit tours are available all day. There will also be T-6 rides available all day. This also goes for Thursday, June 18.

On Friday, June 19, B-29 and B-24 cockpit tours and T-6 rides are available all day. P-51 will arrive at noon and rides will be available after 1 p.m.

On Saturday, June 20, B-29 will fly from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and B-24 will fly from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will also be cockpit tours of B-29 and B-24 available after noon. P-51 and T-6 rides will be available all day. This also goes for Sunday, June 21, which is the last day.

The event will run every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the event or ticket prices, click here.

