WWII veteran receives Purple Heart at ceremony in Oswego County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County veteran received his Purple Heart on Tuesday evening.

Gilbert “Grover” Britton received the Purple Heart at a surprise ceremony in Williamstown.

He received the honor for wounds that he received in the war. Family members in attendance spoke about how proud they are of him.

“When we found out they were doing the ceremony… I’ve been waiting all day for this to happen and knowing that it was a surprise for my dad made it extra special,” said Teresa Reid.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected