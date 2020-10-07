WWII veteran receives Purple Heart at ceremony in Oswego County

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County veteran received his Purple Heart on Tuesday evening.
Gilbert “Grover” Britton received the Purple Heart at a surprise ceremony in Williamstown.
He received the honor for wounds that he received in the war. Family members in attendance spoke about how proud they are of him.
“When we found out they were doing the ceremony… I’ve been waiting all day for this to happen and knowing that it was a surprise for my dad made it extra special,” said Teresa Reid.
