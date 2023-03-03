SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s still unclear whether any other drugs were at play Wednesday morning in a Brighton Towers apartment where two men overdosed on fentanyl and died. However, according to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, there were 40 confirmed overdoses linked to Xylazine the previous weekend in downtown Syracuse and the Southwest side.

So what is Xylazine? The drug is typically used in veterinary medicine as a horse tranquilizer. As a sedative, it’s in the same category of drugs as Clonidine, typically used in patients to lower blood pressure, but the drug has been showing in about 20% of the local heroin and fentanyl supply.

“It’s not something that patients usually seek out to use to get high recreationally, it’s really something that they’re inadvertently exposed to,” Dr. Sarah Mahonski, an Assistant Professor of emergency medicine at SUNY Upstate and the Assistant Director of the Upstate New York Poison Center said.

Drug makers may be adding Xylazine as a way to make what they’re producing cheaper for distribution or to give users a stronger high. Dr. Mahonski says Xylazine causes respiratory suppression and can feel like an opioid but it’s actually not. Therefore, it doesn’t respond to Naloxone, better known as Narcan which is used to reverse the effects of an overdose. That means this combination of drugs can be potentially deadly.

“There’s no FDA, there’s no someone regulating it saying this is what you get so what happens is these people are vulnerable they have no idea what they’re doing they have no idea what they’re getting and they are being exposed to drugs that they’re not prepared for in higher doses and that’s resulting in harm,” Dr. William Paolo, Director of Emergency Medicine at Upstate Medical University

The good news? Help is available for people who want it.

Dr. Mahonski and Dr. Paolo recommend that those using drugs or those with loved ones using have Narcan nearby at all times. A prescription is currently required but the FDA is considering making the medication over the counter.

For short-term treatment, the Upstate doctors recommend medicated-assisted therapy. You can receive this treatment through the Upstate Emergency Opioid Bridge Clinic.

NewsChannel Nine did reach out to the Onondaga County Health Department with questions about the presence of Xylazine in the community and the recent overdoses linked to the drug. We have not heard back yet.

If you or someone you know is suspected of being poisoned you can call Upstate’s Poison Center Hotline at 800-222-1222.

You can also call or text the confidential Onondaga County harm reduction line for free Narcan and fentanyl test strips at 315-418-5365.

The National Drug and Alcohol Addiction Hotline is also available 24/7 toll-free at 844-289-0879.