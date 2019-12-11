Yellow Brick Road Casino expanding

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation has announced an expansion of the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango.
The expansion will include a six-lane bowling center, indoor golfing range, pool tables, shuffleboard, and a new full-service bar and dining area.
The nation says there will also be renovations to the outside of the casino.
Below are some renderings, provided by the Oneida Indian Nation:
