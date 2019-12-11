Yellow Brick Road Casino expanding

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation has announced an expansion of the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango.  

The expansion will include a six-lane bowling center, indoor golfing range, pool tables, shuffleboard, and a new full-service bar and dining area. 

The nation says there will also be renovations to the outside of the casino.

Below are some renderings, provided by the Oneida Indian Nation:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected