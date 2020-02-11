Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango expanding

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango will go by a new, shorter name: Its initials, YBR.

The Oneida Indian Nation is hosting a grand opening of its new multi-million dollar sports betting and recreation space on Tuesday. In addition to the sports betting stations, there are 65 more slot machines, a bowling alley, and an expanded bar and dining area at the casino.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9