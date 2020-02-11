CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango will go by a new, shorter name: Its initials, YBR.
The Oneida Indian Nation is hosting a grand opening of its new multi-million dollar sports betting and recreation space on Tuesday. In addition to the sports betting stations, there are 65 more slot machines, a bowling alley, and an expanded bar and dining area at the casino.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango expanding
- Will Bills add elite wide receiver?
- Babers finalizes Syracuse football’s 2020 coaching staff
- The latest social media craze: Broom Challenge
- First free fishing weekend of 2020 coming soon
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App