Yet another tropical system brewing and could impact Gulf Coast this weekend

As expected another tropical system is brewing in the Bay of Campeche just south of the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to not move much through midweek. This storm is forecast to become the third tropical storm, Cristobal, Monday night/Tuesday in as many weeks and hurricane season just started officially Monday, June 1st!

It appears this storm will get better organized and strengthen this week and possibly become the first hurricane of the season by this weekend as it slowly works into the Gulf of Mexico.

It still too early to say which part of the Gulf Coast will be affected by Cristobal this weekend/early next week, but it appears likely that someone along the Gulf Coast will be directly impacted by this storm.

As of now, we here in Central New York will likely not see direct impacts from this storm, but possibly some rain from the remnants of Cristobal late next week with a cold front. Stay tuned for updates.

