‘Yoga Play’ at Syracuse Stage kicks off 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dipika Guha’s satirical comedy ‘Yoga Play’ is Syracuse Stage’s next performance, running from January 19 to February 6.

‘Yoga Play’ is the third of six shows in Syracuse Stage’s 2021/2022 season. The show “skewers the multi-billion-dollar athleisure wear industry and the quest to ring big profits from the physical and spiritual practice of yoga.” Much of the show takes place in the headquarters at Jojomon, a fictional athleisure wear company. “It’s the kind of place where employees sit on exercise balls while meeting,” says Syracuse Stage. The characters face a crisis when a BBC investigation reveals that one of the company’s overseas manufacturers use child labor.

Syracuse Stage Director Crespo says she is happy to be directing a funny play because “we all need to laugh right now.”

‘Yoga Play’ mirrors what we feel when we work too much and prioritize greed over humanity. It encourages us to slow down, to meditate, and have more empathy for each other. Director Melissa Crespo

While COVID-19 forced ‘Matilda the Musical’ to close early, Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Robert Hupp believes that it’s important for Syracuse Stage to continue with the season. “We’ll continue to produce work in the context of the safety guidelines and best practices outlined by our unions, Syracuse University, Onondaga County and the CDC,” said Hupp.

‘Yoga Play’ tickets are on sale now at www.syracusestage.org or through the box office at (315) 443-3275. A video on demand will also be available beginning on January 31, until February 20.