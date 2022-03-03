SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Did you know that in 1974, sales from Shamrock Shakes helped build the very first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia? Now, Central New York’s Ronald McDonald House will receive some help.

From March 1 to March 15, $0.25 from every Shamrock Shake purchased in the Syracuse area will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York. The donation amount represents the price of a Shamrock Shake in 1970.

“This donation period is so special for our community, and we’re grateful to McDonald’s for amplifying this effort,” Executive Director Beth Trunfino from RMHC Syracuse stated, “It’s exciting to see how involved McDonald’s staff is getting to emphasize the significance of supporting local RMHCs because the work we do is so important and supports so many. We truly hope this inspires more people to volunteer and work with their local RMHC in the future.”

You’ll make a donation any time you purchase a Shamrock Shake at a participating McDonald’s. The campaign does not apply to OREO Shamrock McFlurry or any other desserts.