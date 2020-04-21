You can quit: St. Joseph’s Health to host free online tobacco cessation course

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People who want to quit smoking or other tobacco products can turn to online sources for the help they need.
St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse has partnered with St. Peter’s Health, a fellow Trinity Health ministry in Albany, and other community partners to launch on online version of “The Butt Stops Here” tobacco cessation program.
The free seven-week group program is led by a trained facilitator and will meet one hour each week. There are two groups to choose from and participants can join either group.
The Tuesday lunchtime cohort will start at noon on Tuesday, April 28.
The Thursday evening cohort starts at 7 p.m. on April 30.
“While smoking cessation has long been important for improving health, it is perhaps even more timely now, given our current public health crisis,” said Chris Owens, Director of the CNY Regional Center for Tobacco Health Systems. “Experts have suggested that smokers – with their compromised respiratory systems – may face increased risk of developing a serious infection from COVID 19. Quitting now decreases your vulnerability to the disease.”
Registration for the virtual Butt Stops Here program is now open at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VirtualBSH2020.
