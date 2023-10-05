(WSYR-TV) — A lot has changed since COVID-19 first came to the region in 2020. It can feel complicated and confusing trying to keep up with the latest guidelines. Some of you are wondering, what are they?

Isolation

If you test positive for COVID-19, the CDC says stay home for at least five days.

You should also wear a mask if there are other people in your home, and use a separate bathroom if possible.

Ending Isolation

If you had no symptoms, the CDC says you can leave isolation after day five.

If you had symptoms and they’re improving, you can also leave isolation after day five.

However, if your symptoms are not improving, you should continue to isolate until you are fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medication, or until your symptoms start to improve.

When can I remove my mask?

The CDC’s guidelines say you should wear your mask through day 10.

However, if you take two negative tests 48 hours apart starting on day six, you can remove your mask sooner.

Isolation Calculator

If you’re ever unsure what to do, you can use the CDC Isolation and Exposure Calculator.

You can put in the day you tested positive, whether or not you have symptoms or a fever, and it will tell you the date you can leave your home and how long you have to mask up for.