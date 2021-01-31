Young Dobermann mix searching for her forever family: Petsavers

PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Wendy aka “Zoe” from Mountain Rottie Rescue in Phoenix, N.Y.

She’s a two-year-old Dobermann Pinscher mix, searching for her forever home. Zoe is a true Velcro dog and loves attention and to be surrounded by people.

However, she can’t be in a home with other animals. She wants all that loving for herself!

Zoe is a big girl, weighing in around 60 pounds. While she loves her exercise, this versatile girl is just as willing to curl up on the couch after a long day for some good snuggles and a movie.

Mountain Rottie Rescue says Zoe needs a family that’s ready to give her the daily exercise she needs, adding that a fenced-in yard is ideal.

While other dogs won’t work in Zoe’s new home, she’s currently being fostered in a home with elementary aged children and loves them to pieces.

Because of her size, kids over 10-years-old would most likely be the best fit.

Zoe is housebroken and crate trained. She also loves a good car ride, especially when going on a grand adventure!

Do you think Zoe would be a wonderful addition to your family? To learn more or for the adoption application, click here.