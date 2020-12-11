Young elephant Batu dies from same virus as brother at Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Young elephant Batu at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo has died from the same virus that took Ajay this week.

Batu, 5, died early Friday morning from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (EEHV) according to Rosamond Gifford Zoo Director Ted Fox.

Both elephants died this week from EEHV, which is a lethal strain of herpes that targets Asian elephants. Batu’s brother, Ajay, died on Tuesday from the virus.

According to Fox, the zoo’s elephant team and vet staff from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine “worked tirelessly all week trying to save Batu” as the virus grew in his blood.

Batu had received anti-viral and herpes medicines and infusions of plasma from his adult female herd mate Romani. Several member institutions of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums also sent medications to Batu.

“This is obviously the worst possible outcome, and it occurred after more than a week of intensive care by our team in hopes that every day Batu survived gave him a better chance to beat this horrible disease,” Fox said.

For most of the week, Batu hadn’t shown any “outward clinical symptoms,” but blood tests that were done daily showed the level of EEHV in his blood was increasing.

Fox said that eight days after testing positive for the virus Batu “laid down to rest and never got up.”

Batu had been in treatment since Thursday, Dec. 3, but Ajay hadn’t shown any symptoms until shortly before he died on Tuesday.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon also announced the death of Batu on Friday during his COVID-19 briefing.

“Although we knew this could happen, it’s hard to accept,” McMahon said. “Words can’t begin to express our sadness and grief. Yet we know that as heartbroken as we are, our elephant team and our zoo need our support more than ever.”

Batu was the first calf born to mother elephant Mali and bull elephant Doc on May 12, 2015. When Ajay was born on Jan. 15, 2019, “Batu took an immediate interest and the pair became almost inseparable.”

McMahon also added that no other elephants seem to be sick at this point. This virus targets younger elephants and the rest are older.

“Despite our devastating losses this week, we are more dedicated than ever to continuing our research on behalf of Asian elephants,” Fox said.

As with Ajay, Batu’s parents, grandmother and “aunties” were able to spend time with him after his death to accept that he is gone, according to the zoo. Batu’s remains will go to Cornell and contribute to EEHV research.

Fox said that even though the community has lost both elephants, “they succeeded in doing exactly what they were here to do – to win the hearts of people and inspire them to care about a species that’s in trouble halfway around the world.”