Young girl brings gifts to City of Cortland Police

CITY OF CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland Police said a young lady stopped by to drop off a box of soup mugs, soup crackers and snacks for their officers!
That is what we call paying it forward!
