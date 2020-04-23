Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Young girl brings gifts to City of Cortland Police

Local News
Posted:

(City of Cortland Police)

CITY OF CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland Police said a young lady stopped by to drop off a box of soup mugs, soup crackers and snacks for their officers!

That is what we call paying it forward!

