Young mixed-breed hopes to meet forever family soon: Petsavers

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Brownie, a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier and American Bulldog mix.

Brownie found himself at the shelter after his owner passed away.

His foster family says someone who has dog experience would be best for Brownie.

He’s strong but also loves to lay on the couch and get a belly rub. Brownie’s also very smart and eager to please.

Brownie is currently being fostered and is working on his manners in the meantime. He is house-trained. His vaccinations are up to date and has been neutered.

His adoption fee has also been sponsored.

Interested in making Brownie apart of your family? Ask about him here.