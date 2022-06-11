SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All across the country, cities held another March for Our Lives in the wake of the recent tragedies at the hand of gun violence.

In Downtown Syracuse, plenty of community leaders and activists were sharing their thoughts and demanding change.

Most importantly, however, were the younger generation, attending to make sure that their voices are heard.

Sraven Kodali, a junior at CBA and the co-founder of Empower CNY, was scared when he heard the news of another mass shooting in a U.S. school.

“It made me frustrated, it made me angry,” he said, “It also made me think, what if I’m next? What if my friends are next, what if my friends in other states are next?”

His feelings were shared by J.J. Braverman, a junior at Manlius Pebble High School and one of the directors of Empower CNY.

“I asked myself, why does this keep happening? Why do people feel the need to shoot schools… to shoot anyplace?”

Both of them agree that the voices of young people in the U.S. is important when it comes to significant change.

“None of us want guns in schools,” Braverman said, “None of us want to be scared to go to school, to see teachers, to get an education.”

“If we can have one topic, one issue, that unifies us as a nation, maybe we can go places from there.”

Kodali says young people are fortunate to look at it through a non-partisan lens, and that the fight against gun violence is about the safety and health of kids across America.

“This fight against gun violence is a public health issue, not a political one,” he said. “And young people can bring that perspective — we are the ones who are affected by it the most.”