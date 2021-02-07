Young, pit bull terrier mix searching for forever family: Petsavers

FULTON (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Liberty, a sweet younger girl from the Oswego County SPCA.

Liberty is a medium-sized pit bull terrier mix. When she arrived to the shelter, she was pretty sick. But, after a good amount of tender, love and care, she’s ready to find the perfect family.

Liberty’s foster family says she loves other dogs and especially loves to play. While play is good, she’s still learning boundaries of when other dogs want to call it quits. In her heart and mind, there’s never too much playtime!

Currently, she is being fostered in a home with both cats and small and big dogs.

Her foster family says if a cat is involved in a prospective home, it’ll need to be one that’s dog friendly and assertive.

The shelter says an active family would also be ideal, especially one with fenced in-yard.

However, once it’s rest time, Liberty loves to snuggle up with her people and likes to think she’s a lap dog!

Finally, Liberty is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed.

Do you think this loving lady would be a good addition to your forever family? Click here for more information and a link to the application.