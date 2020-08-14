Young teens stealing, crashing vehicles in CNY

(WSYR-TV) — For weeks, cars have been stolen from driveways in the city and the suburbs with some of these vehicles being crashed after being chased by police.

Syracuse Police have confirmed that the suspects are kids who go to neighborhoods between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.

If these kids see a car they want, they will slip into your home.

Common procedures, the number one thing is suspects are taking keys from within your home, hanging on the wall, next to a purse, a wallet, and taking the keys and then taking the vehicles in driveways or on the street. Captain Richard Trudell — Syracuse Police Department

Police are catching the teens, but because of their age they are given appearance tickets and released to parents or guardians.

On Wednesday night, Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens told Strathmore neighbors that the city will identify the issues facing the young suspects and provide the services they need.