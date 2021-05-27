‘Your honor, I want to plead guilty’,23-year-old woman accused of torturing and killing 93-year-old at Skyline Apartments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 23-year-old woman accused of torturing 93-year-old Connie Tuori at Skyline Apartments said in court Thursday that she wants to “plead guilty.”

“Your honor, I want to plead guilty,” suspect Victoria Afet says outloud in court, as her attorneys tried to stop her.



Judge responds: “We’re not at the point to do that yet.” https://t.co/Vr5YJIZAnz — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) May 27, 2021

Onondaga County Court Judge Hon. Matt Doran responded to suspect Victoria Afet that it’s not an appropriate time in the proceedings and asked she speaks with her attorneys before speaking out loud.

Afet was in court to be arraigned on upgraded murder charges, as decided last week in an indictment by an Onondaga County Grand Jury.

Afet is accused of “inflicting torture” on Tuori by stuffing items in her mouth and down to her throat to suffocate her, the ultimate cause of death. At the same time, Afet is accused of stabbing Tuori.

Documents reaffirm that Afet was allegedly burglarizing Tuori’s apartment unit on the 12th floor. The suspect then stayed in Tuori’s apartment with the body apparently hidden in a bedroom until police were called to check on the 93-year-old three weeks later.