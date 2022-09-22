BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When Karin Reeves and her husband had their twin baby girls 15 months ago, they knew they wanted to get them vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, their plans were delayed when the girls, unfortunately, contracted the virus. After recovering, their pediatrician advised Reeves to wait three months before vaccinating the twins.

“We just want to get it done as soon as possible now that they’re fully recovered from COVID and now that we’re coming into the fall and there’s more risk.” Karin Reeves, Mother of two

But Reeves never could have expected how difficult it would be to make an appointment. She first checked with her pediatrician as most infant vaccination is reserved for pediatricians’ offices and public clinics. To her disappointment, they had missed the clinics and when she looked elsewhere, it got even more complicated.

Unfortunately, when we called those places they actually either weren’t doing any clinics or they were booked out very far in advance or you had to be a patient of the office.” Karin Reeves, Mother of two

Desperate to find a pediatric vaccine for her twins she reached out to the NewsChannel 9 Your Stories team for help.

Here’s what we found:

County Clinics Madison County offers the Pfizer and Moderna pediatric vaccination in their county clinics for anyone, including non-residents. Upcoming clinics: 9/29 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 10/14 1-3 p.m., 10/27 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (315) 366-2848 to book an appointment. Appointments are necessary. Cayuga County offers pediatric vaccination for kids 6 months to 4 years old at East Hill Medical for anyone, including non-residents. Call (315) 253-6796 to book an appointment. Oswego County offers the Pfizer pediatric vaccination at their county clinics for anyone, including non-residents. Clinics are held on each Tuesday of the month from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and the second Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic at 70 Bunner St. Oswego. Appointments are required. Click here to book an appointment. Pediatric Offices Buckley Road Pediatrics in Liverpool offers the pediatric vaccination for anyone, including non-patients. Click here to schedule an appointment online or call (315) 458-6601. Hospitals Upstate Medical University holds a pediatric vaccination clinic every week on Mondays and Wednesdays for anyone in the community who needs a shot. Call (315) 464-2778 to book an appointment.

Reeves was relieved when she was able to schedule an appointment next week for her twins at Buckley Road Pediatrics. She’s hoping other parents are able to use the information and get their kids vaccinated before the expected surge in cases this fall and winter.