YOUR STORIES: Border confusion cleared up, Baldwinsville couple now awaits reunion with daughter

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– After weeks of countless hours spent sending letters, emails, and making phone calls Paul and Kathy Kulba finally have an answer to their question and they feel relief.

“It is a relief and we do have it in writing you know that we can back this up so that takes that burden of what happens when we get to the border that what if, what if so there is complete clarification here,” Paul Kulba said.

That clarification came from the Department of Homeland Security in a phone call with NewsChannel 9. A spokesperson told us fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents who chose to cross over into Canada by land on August 9, when the Canadian border opens, will be allowed back into the U.S. before August 21, the new date the U.S. border is set to open.

According to DHS U.S. citizens and permanent residents fall under the essential traveler category effective July 22, 2021.

“I can get packing my bag and get ready to go and I can see my children on that side of the border and it will be a relief,” Kathy Kulba said.

She’s now anxiously waiting for the moment she can hug her daughter again.

“I already know how it’s going to feel,” she said. “It’s difficult when you can’t see your own child so I know it’s going to be a lot of tears but they’re going to be happy ones, ones of relief, of joy, for her too.”

DHS also tells us the only documentation needed to return to the U.S. from Canada is your normal approved travel documentation like a passport or enhanced driver’s license, proof of vaccination, and/or a negative COVID test are not required.

For full details on the travel restrictions from DHS click here.