

(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

A viewer called the Your Stories Team wanting to know why she sees Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as the only options for boosters. The caller wanted to know if you can get a Johnson and Johnson booster and if so, where in Syracuse.

When it comes to boosters, The CDC recommends Moderna and Pfizer. The one-shot J&J vaccine has been linked to a rare but serious complication that causes blood clots.

J&J is also not approved for those younger than 18 years of age.

To answer the viewer’s question, you can get the J&J vaccine for your first booster. According to the CDC, a second booster shot of J&J is not allowed. Those who need a second booster will need to get Moderna or Pfizer.

Trying to find a J&J booster dose in the Syracuse area could prove to be tricky. A spokesperson for Onondaga County said the Health Department doesn’t offer J&J. The YS Team was told by both CVS and Kinney Drugs they don’t offer J&J either.

Rite Aid told the Your Stories Team that a limited number of locations offer J&J.