Your Stories: Community helps remove tires dumped on Lafayette landowner’s property

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family in Lafayette is relieved, after a huge pile of tires was removed from their farmland Thursday morning.

Chris Evans of Syracuse says hundreds of tires stacked in two distinct piles were dumped on his aunt’s farmland about three weeks ago. He says the tires could be seen from the road 100 yards away.

“It feels fantastic,” says Evans.

It feels fantastic, because nearly 600 tires were loaded into a truck from Buffalo Fuel Corporation with help from Drivers Village and Express Tire.

“We felt sympathetic for the Lafayette farmer who had all the tires dumped on their property and we’re in the tire business, so we thought it would be a great opportunity to reach out to the community and help,” says Dave Hall, Service Director of Drivers Village.

Hall didn’t know his help would go a long way.

“It gives me faith in the community, which you know everybody coming together to move these things out of here. It’s really heart warming,” says Evans.

Evans was told it would be $7.00 a piece to get rid of the tires. But thankfully, no money is coming out of his pocket or his aunt’s. Instead, the tires will be put to good use.

“All these tires will get shredded, steel separated and then it will be turned into a TDF material, which is a tire-derived fuel and it will be sold to cement kilns and 100 percent recycle,” says Nick Bellina, Operations Manager for Buffalo Fuel Corporation

Evans says he called the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, but was told it would be tough to track down whoever did the dumping, because there were no security cameras. The sheriffs office is still investigating. He also says the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation told him it is short-staffed and would try to look into the problem.

Bellina says incidents like the one Evans and his aunt are experiencing are not rare, adding that he gets calls like this at least once a week.

“Everyone is trying to get rid of tires now and with the price of tires going up, especially out at farms and that, there’s tires everywhere. We see a lot of illegal dumping,” says Bellina.