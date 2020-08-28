Your Stories: ‘Dog Daze’ continues to flood, comes up dry when asking for answers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — David Sturgis started Thursday with a familiar activity: pushing water out of his business. As the owner of Dog Daze, a pet shop in North Syracuse, he has been dealing with water overflow into his business for years.
When heavy rains fall, so do his spirits. His business is along Route 11 and is in front of the only storm drain in the stretch of that road.
The storm drain hasn’t been doing its job.
Sturgis says every time there is a heavy rain, water comes into the front door of his business. It gets under the floor and floods most of his business.
“I am the one that is out there pushing the water and stuff gets ruined,” he said. “You see over by the doorway the sheetrock is rotting away because there is so much water up against it. It is just a never-ending battle with it.”
NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Village of North Syracuse about the problem. The Department of Public Works says it is a New York State Department of Transportation issue.
A NYSDOT spokesperson said in a statement: “We are aware of the issue and in the process of evaluating it.”
Sturgis showed NewsChannel 9 minutes from a previous village meeting where the problem was discussed.
Sturgis has yet to hear about any solutions to the drainage problem.
