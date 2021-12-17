Your Stories: DOT explains why new I-690 lights were on one day and off the next

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers will start to see new street lights turned on at night on the eastern end of I-690 in both directions, as the State Department of Transportation puts the finishing touches on the Tompson Road Bridge reconstruction project.

As contractors test the lights, the State DOT explains they are sometimes left turned on for a period of time. When they’re all installed, the entire group will be transferred to the City of Syracuse to continue powering and maintaining the lights.

The lights were added to the project at the request of the City of Syracuse after Syracuse University Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim’s car accident on 690 that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez in 2019.

Two years ago, in June of 2019, NewsChannel 9 was first to report that the State Department of Transportation was honoring the request of the City of Syracuse to add street lighting in that section of I-690.

Lights ran from Downtown Syracuse but ended just before the Midler Avenue Ramps. They now run through the Thompson Road Bridge area.