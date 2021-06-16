Your Stories: how to control gypsy moth caterpillars

YOUR STORIES — Those leaf-eating gypsy moth caterpillars are still taking over back yards this summer. On Wednesday, the DEC gave NewsChannel 9 some advice on how to get rid of them.

During this point in the season, there is no permanent removal, but gypsy moth caterpillars and adults can be squished, and egg masses can be destroyed by scraping them off trees or structures and dropping them in a container of detergent.

Ahead of next season, you can use the egg sampling survey in winter to determine if you will have a large infestation and may want to consider spraying.

“These outbreaks, for whatever reason they happen, they’re going to continue to happen. Every little bit helps when you’re trying to reduce the population route on your property. But you do have to remember there’s hundreds of thousands, millions, possibly across the state so if you really want control on a large scale area that’s where aerial spraying treatment comes in,” said

The good news is, the DEC says they will disappear next month as they become moths.