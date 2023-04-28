NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not even summer yet, and the complaint line is already lighting up with street racing causing a stir in neighborhoods.

Route 11 in North Syracuse gets a lot of traffic. But when the sun goes down, it attracts a different kind of crowd.

“I mean they were peeling out. It sounded like the Daytona,” said Michele of North Syracuse.

But it’s not the sound of professional car drivers peeling out along this route.

“I’ve been woken up out of a sound sleep or I can’t get to sleep because its so loud,” said Michele.

Along with this drag racing, comes trash and trouble.

“It’s happening in the evenings. It goes into the early evenings until obviously the later hours, which becomes a nuisance at that point,” said Tom Newton, public information officer at the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

More than a nuisance for neighbors like Michele, who has lived in North Syracuse for 30 years. She says the same thing happened last summer, and the racing seems to be making a return once again.

“My main concern is someone is going to die,” said Michele.

A concern getting the attention of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will issue tickets. We have issued tickets for obviously speeding, unsafe lane changing, things like that, reckless driving,” said Newton.

But not so fast.

“The caveat to this, is that them hanging out in the parking lot is not illegal, because the owner of the plaza has not said they can’t be there,” said Newton.

Neighbors like Michele say a solution and a good night’s sleep can’t come fast enough.