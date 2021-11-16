Your Stories: Loud booms in Eastwood have rocked the area for months

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It can wake you up out of a sound sleep or startle you when you least expect it. A flash of light and a loud boom, sometimes two.

“I was right here, I don’t know if it was last Monday or a couple Mondays before, and I saw a flash and a bang at the same time over here on Shotwell Park,” Eastwood resident Joe Oppedisano said.

Neighbors said these explosions have been going on for months, typically between 9 p.m. and midnight. Oppedisano’s wife said they pack a punch.

“I was standing on the stoop last month and it rocked the steps here, now those are stone, heavy stone,” Ameila Nigro said.

The explosions even rattled the windows of neighbor Stacey Albunio a few streets over.

“It will shake pretty much almost anything in the house,” Albunio said.

Many Eastwood residents think the explosions are coming from Sunnycrest Park, a popular spot for people to launch off fireworks in the summer, but they all say these booms are much more powerful than any fireworks.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Syracuse Police Department and the Syracuse Fire Department about these explosions and both said that they’ve received calls about them but haven’t been able to find anything.

Nigro said she’s even gone up to the park by herself to see if she can find any debris from the explosions, but hasn’t been able to locate anything.

Oppedisano compared the boom to a grenade going off, a sound he has experienced from his time serving in the U.S. Army. Albunio thinks it could be someone throwing an M-80 in the air, an explosive device that is illegal for civilian use.

What neighbors can all agree on however is that things have gotten out of hand.

“I just wish that we could get our community under control,” Nigro said.

Police are looking for your help

If you know any information about these explosions or who could be responsible, contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.