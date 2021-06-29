Your Stories: Manlius neighbors concerned over solar farm proposal

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A large sign can be found along Salt Springs Road in Manlius. It apposes a potential solar farm coming to town.

Others with a similar message are all along this stretch. A petition with more than 120 signatures has started in hopes of stopping that.

David muraco heads up that petition

“This board is not equipped. They have no one who is a expert on solar– none of us are,” said Muraco. “So, we need to know a lot more about the environmental impacts and none of it is being answered.” >

With 5 solar projects approved in manlius already, neighbors packed town hall to be heard about the latest one.

Every member of the planning board asked for more time to consider these projects.

“I do not want to wake up in eight years and wonder what did we do?”

No decision were made Monday night about any solar projects. Members of the town of manlius board- are now considering stopping all solar project applications for a few months.

“I believe that we will be able to come together as a community and find property that is ideal for solar, where solar can work and the community will be happy will a property that is appropriate for solar and for that project,” said Katelyn Kriesel Manlius Town Councilor

If you would like to learn more about this petition you can check out their site here.