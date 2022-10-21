SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–The Your Stories Team has learned of two more Walgreens in Central New York slated to close next month. The list has now grown to four stores in our area. Walgreens would not share if more locations are scheduled to close.

NewsChannel 9 has confirmed the following Walgreens are closing in November:

114 Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212

423 S Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032

314 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021

4764 Salina Street, Pulaski, NY 13142

NewsChannel 9 viewer, Ashley VanDuzer, asked the YS Team what someone should do if they have prescriptions at a closing location.

Fraser Engerman, Senior Director of External Relations for Walgreens, sent the following statement addressing that question and more on the closures:

As we move forward on our strategy to expand Walgreens role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve. We have made the difficult decision to close these locations. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers. Prescription files will automatically transfer to other nearby stores. Customers do not need to take any action; the transfer is automatic and our teams at those stores look forward to serving them. Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records.

Viewers have also contacted the YS Team about other Walgreens pharmacies closing on weekends. We also took that concern to Engerman:

In communities impacted by staffing shortages, we have adjusted hours of operation with the goal of creating minimal disruption for customers and patients. In such instances, we will direct customers to other nearby Walgreens locations for prescription needs, care and support. Adjusted store hours are reflected on the store locator, which is updated throughout the day at Walgreens.com/FindaStore and on the Walgreens mobile app. Customers who have questions about their medications can also talk to a Walgreens pharmacist using the Pharmacist Video Chat feature available 24/7 on Walgreens mobile app and website.