Owner of Syracuse cat café says he’s having trouble finding wet food

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The owner for Luna Café, a cat café in Syracuse, says he’s had issues finding wet food in some of the stores.

Josh Davis, the owner of the café, says he needs wet food. “We go through a lot of wet food for the new cats, not so much the older cats. We do the occasional treat, but for the new cats that’s how we acclimate them and make them happy.”

He says it’s a need for his business that he’s had to travel for. “Originally I would go to the store, get a lot of shopping done for the café, hit the pet section, blast through a ton of cat food and we’re good to go, now I’m going to two or three stores to find more wet cat food and sometimes they have a whole wall that’s missing.” He says he can’t seem to find a good selection.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to IAMS, who responded with this:

Thank you for contacting IAMS. We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but like most other human and pet food companies, we’ve seen an increase in consumers stocking up on our products over the past few months, which has lead to a shortage of products being available on shelf. We do not have a time frame to share but please know we are committed to making sure all pets have the nutritious recipes they need and our teams are actively exploring how to get them in your hands as efficiently as possible. We recommend keeping an eye on at most major retailers and through many online retailers, for example: https://www.amazon.com, https://www.chewy.com, https://www.walmart.com, etc. Again, we are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused. Please let us know if you have any additional questions.

We also reached out to Wegmans, who gave us this statement: