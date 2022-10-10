SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

A viewer by the name of Artie, recently contacted the Your Stories Team with the following question:

What are they doing to the Carnegie Building on Montgomery street in Syracuse?

It’s an age-old plan for an age-old building near Columbus Circle.

For nearly 10 years, Onondaga County has talked about moving some County offices into the historic building that was built in the early 1900’s.

Justin Sayles, Communications Director with the Onondaga County Executive’s office, said the project got the green light in 2021 and work started this year.

Sayles said it’s $5 million inside transformation that is expected to be done next year.

The renovated building will hold the Economic and Community Development offices, Planning and some other County workers.

Sayles said during the work, there’s a heavy emphasis on historical preservation.