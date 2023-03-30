SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) You ask, we answer!

There are no garbage questions when it comes to trash!

Viewer Eveon Okun, had a question regarding the new trash containers the City of Syracuse is rolling out later this year to residents. Starting in June, homeowners and tenants will begin receiving a 96-gallon cart for trash.

Okun wrote: Even with wheels, a 96-gallon trash container may be problematic if one doesn’t have a garage or space to accommodate it. Will there be a smaller option?

While some towns, such as Manlius and Salina offer a smaller, 65-gallon option, the City of Syracuse will not.

The city’s Chief Operating Officer, Corey Driscoll Dunham, said offering a one-sized option is the cleanest, easiest, and provides the most streamlined process.

She said the city settled on 96-gallon carts because a city ordinance states that’s the most amount of garbage a person can put on the curb each week.

Driscoll Dunham said Syracuse has about 30,000 properties, which includes a significant number of rentals. She said if the city offered different-sized options for trash containers, it would be hard to manage. She said tenant turnover would be one issue when keeping the program organized.

Driscoll Dunham said if the city were to offer more than one trash cart size, it would likely need to hire more staff to run the program effectively.

Driscoll Dunham said the city will make special accommodations for neighbors who need assistance getting the 96-gallon cart to the curb.

She said those accommodation details will be released as the city gets closer to the June rollout. But she said the accommodations would not include a smaller-sized trash can.

Driscoll Dunham said she will visit several neighborhood meetings to discuss the new trash system and to field any questions people have.

Driscoll Dunham wanted to stress that the new trash system is not fully automated. While the trash trucks will be outfitted with an automated arm to lift and empty the can into the truck, DPW workers will still need to roll cans from the curb to the truck.